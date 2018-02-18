  • Man dead after house party in DeKalb County

    By: Rikki Klaus

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway after an early morning house party turned deadly.

    It happened on Clifton Springs Manor in DeKalb County.

    DeKalb County police said several people are detained. 

    Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, they got a 911 call of shots fired and rushed to the scene. 

    When they arrived, they said a man was dead in a driveway. 

    Investigators say a party was going on, when the man died. 

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spoke to a man who attended the party. He told her there were around 100 people there. 

