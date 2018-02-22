Exclusive: District attorney details sweeping indictment of dozens in escort ring

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said Samuel Crenshaw and his wife ran a “lucrative” high-end escort service just feet from the Dunwoody Police Department.
The operation employed dozens of “models and escorts,” and in rented apartments, they had sex with men in exchange for cash, authorities said.
The DeKalb County District Attorney sat down exclusively with Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik were she detailed what she said was the “well-funded, well-organized alleged scheme.”
DA Sherry Boston said police used undercover video surveillance inside the apartments to capture the illegal acts taking place.
