Smoke visible from I-285 as crews battle business fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are working to put out a business fire in DeKalb County.
The fire broke out at a building on Memorial Drive Thursday morning.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore will have live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2's Mark Arum said smoke was visible from I-285.
#BREAKINGNEWS: Business fire...Memorial Drive. at North Decatur Rd. @DCFRlocal1492 are on the scene. Live updates on #wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/fo98kC5Q7x— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) February 8, 2018
DeKalb Co.: Business fire...Memorial Dr. at N. Decatur Rd. Heavy fire dept. activity, smoke visible from I-285. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/sYgPQtBrqF— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 8, 2018
