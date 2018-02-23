  • County meets with neighbors after massive sewage spill in DeKalb neighborhood

    By: Scott Flynn

    CLARKSTON, Ga. - Neighbors are at the Clarkston City Hall to get answers about a serious sewage spill. 

    Representatives from DeKalb county and watershed offices are expected to address concerns about the clean-up and public health. 

    Channel 2 Action News saw giant pumps working to clean up the spill on Wednesday. 

    Neighbors say a sewage spill on Sunday was so bad, it's killing fish in the nearby lake.

