ALERT: Chamblee police warn of robbers posing as officers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Norcross couple told Channel 2 Action News they were robbed by two men pretending to be police officers.

The couple told Channel 2's Tony Thomas late Tuesday night, they were driving on Buford Highway in Chamblee when a white Dodge Charger with police lights pulled out in front of them and pulled them over.

They said two men got out and rushed toward the car with their guns drawn.

At first they thought they were undercover policemen but then realized something was wrong.

"I realize they are not police officers when they came close to us without uniforms and pointed their weapon to us," she said.

She and her boyfriend said the two gunmen stole $300, her purse and the keys to her car. Chamblee police have put out alerts for the car.

The victim said she's still very shaken by the ordeal and afraid the men will continue to pull people over and maybe hurt someone.

"I hope the authorities can catch them soon because those kind of people is very dangerous to everyone," she said.

Chamblee police told Thomas they haven't seen the white Charger the suspects used since. The department has put out an alert to area agencies to look for the suspect car.

"If they ever have any doubts, all they have to do is slow down, pull over and call 911," said Capt. Ernest Ford with the Chamblee Police Department.

Police said that the car in question was last seen cutting through a neighborhood off Buford Highway.

The victims weren't able to give a very good description of the men.

