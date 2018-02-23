Pipe bombs, other weapons found in Marietta house, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned officers discovered explosives inside a vacant Marietta home.
We're talking to officers about possible evacuations, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is on the scene on the 2900 block of Bay Berry Drive in Cobb County.
Jose learned the man living there passed away recently. A cause of death is not known. When officials notified the man's mother that he had passed away, she said her late husband kept explosives at the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sheriff: Deputy never went inside to engage school shooter
- Driver followed, shot after fight at Buckhead bar
- Woman attacked during home invasion after posting car on Craigslist
The woman's late husband was in the military, according to officials.
She gave officials permission to check the house. Officials told Jose they found three pipe bombs and other weapons.
A bomb squad has been called in.
Right now: Cobb Police & Fire have closed Bay Berry Drive in Marietta. Officers discovered pipe bombs and other weapons inside a home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xPWHtqJ6Zw— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}