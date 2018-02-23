  • Pipe bombs, other weapons found in Marietta house, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned officers discovered explosives inside a vacant Marietta home. 

    Channel 2's Chris Jose is on the scene on the 2900 block of Bay Berry Drive in Cobb County.

    Jose learned the man living there passed away recently. A cause of death is not known. When officials notified the man's mother that he had passed away, she said her late husband kept explosives at the home.

    The woman's late husband was in the military, according to officials. 

    She gave officials permission to check the house. Officials told Jose they found three pipe bombs and other weapons. 

    A bomb squad has been called in. 

