ATLANTA - In an exclusive video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a Georgia lawmaker is caught on camera saying she voted against a piece of legislation to cause trouble and protest colleagues.
The video shows State Rep. Betty Price talking about voting against a distracted driving bill because she was mad at her fellow lawmakers.
Price said she was mad that lawmakers voted against her version of the bill last year
Exclusive:Elevator video shows Rep. Betty Price saying she voted against the Distracted Driving bill to cause trouble, protest colleagues for voting against her. She’s talking to the widow of a man killed by a distracted driver .And she doesn’t know she’s being recorded. @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/fWx5h1CtJZ— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 23, 2018
Price said all of this in front of a woman whose husband was killed by a distracted driver. At the time, Price did not know she was being recorded.
