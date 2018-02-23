  • Lawmaker says she voted against bill to cause trouble, protest colleagues (VIDEO)

    By: Nicole Carr

    ATLANTA - In an exclusive video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a Georgia lawmaker is caught on camera saying she voted against a piece of legislation to cause trouble and protest colleagues.

    The video shows State Rep. Betty Price talking about voting against a distracted driving bill because she was mad at her fellow lawmakers.

    Price said she was mad that lawmakers voted against her version of the bill last year

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr caught up with Price today to ask her about the video. Her reaction, plus the full video, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Price said all of this in front of a woman whose husband was killed by a distracted driver. At the time, Price did not know she was being recorded.

