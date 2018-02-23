BB&T customers locked out of their accounts due to "technical issue"

ATLANTA - Millions of BB&T customers -- including those in metro Atlanta -- Friday ran into trouble with their accounts because of what the company called “an equipment malfunction.”
Online, digital and ATM systems were affected, the bank announced via its Facebook page.
The company said that “at this time,” the cause does not appear to have been hacking.
The problem did not stop all BB&T-related activity, the company said.
“Many of our banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, our mobile banking app and ATMs. But you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sheriff: Deputy never went inside to engage school shooter
- Driver followed, shot after fight at Buckhead bar
- Woman attacked during home invasion after posting car on Craigslist
It is likely that some customers were wrongly assessed fees. It is also possible that some suffered financial losses because of the outage.
The company said it would “work with you to address those issues as our systems come back online.”
The interruption of services was first reported Thursday night but had not been resolved by mid-morning Friday.
From the bank’s Facebook page: “(W)e do understand this is causing a major inconvenience for so many of you and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore your services.”
This article was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}