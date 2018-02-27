  • Lab evacuated after possible chemical reaction causes fire, officials say

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A laboratory in Cobb County was evacuated after a fire.

    Investigators say Chemlink Laboratory on Royal Drive in Kennesaw reported spoke in the building Tuesday afternoon.

    The lab manufactures high-performance adhesives, sealants, coatings and related products.

    The Cobb County fire Department said a possible chemical reaction sparked a smoldering fire.

    The entire building was evacuated and Hazmat was called to the scene.

    There are no reports of exposure or injuries.

    Royal Drive is closed at Jiles Road.

