Lab evacuated after possible chemical reaction causes fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A laboratory in Cobb County was evacuated after a fire.
Investigators say Chemlink Laboratory on Royal Drive in Kennesaw reported spoke in the building Tuesday afternoon.
The lab manufactures high-performance adhesives, sealants, coatings and related products.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Cobb County fire Department said a possible chemical reaction sparked a smoldering fire.
The entire building was evacuated and Hazmat was called to the scene.
There are no reports of exposure or injuries.
Royal Drive is closed at Jiles Road.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates as this situation develops.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}