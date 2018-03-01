Investigation finds Cobb school administrators spent more than $700K on travel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - We spent hours digging through Cobb County Schools travel records and found faculty spent many hours on planes flying all over the country.
“I’m pretty much disturbed by hearing that, and I would like to get some more information on that,” one resident told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
Our investigation revealed administrators attending a long list of conferences from coast to coast, increasing the district’s travel bill by more than $200,000 in just two years.
A closer look at where all that money’s going on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
