Police make third arrest in deadly robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar

ATLANTA - Police have made a third arrest in the deadly robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar last year.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant learned that officers arrested Terry Andre Jones in connection with the robbery and deadly shooting of Chelsea Beller, 29. Jones is charged with murder and armed robbery.
Beller, the restaurant manager, was shot when three suspects broke into the restaurant on Howell Mill Road, forced her into an upstairs office to open a safe and then shot her as they ran. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Police have already made two arrests in the case, Carlous Bailey, 20 and Samual Ott, 21.
Last month, officers issued an arrest warrant for Bailey, who was already in the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated charges. Bailey was charged with murder and armed robbery.
In December, police arrested Ott after they matched his DNA to evidence linked to the crime scene, investigators said. Ott was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
