ATLANTA - The prominent Atlanta attorney accused of killing his wife is in court Wednesday for a motions hearing.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is in court where attorneys for Tex McIver are asking a judge to block jurors from hearing about a laundry list of evidence when his trial starts next week.
McIver is accused of premeditatedly murdering his wife, Diane, in September 2016 as they drove on Piedmont Avenue in Midtown.
Channel 2 Action News will bring you LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tex McIver trial on WSBTV.com. Check back each day for a daily live blog and daily recaps of the trial.
McIver admitted he fired off a shot through the seat, but said it was a horrible accident. But, prosecutors claimed he had a motive.
Among the items the defense don’t want jurors to hear about; speculation of the existence of a "second" or "new" will, evidence of any financial benefit to Tex McIver, evidence of the disposition of the assets to Diane McIver's estate.
