  • Family with newborn rushed to escape Cobb County fire

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Flames from an apartment sent residents running from a burning building. including a family with a newborn.

    We’re at the scene talking to the baby’s father for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The fire happened at the Laurel Hill Reserves complex in Marietta overnight. 

    Flames gutted the top floor unit.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Marietta firefighters contained the flames to one unit, but other apartments had smoke and water damage.

    Investigators said they are working to determine what caused the fire.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories