Family with newborn rushed to escape Cobb County fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Flames from an apartment sent residents running from a burning building. including a family with a newborn.
We’re at the scene talking to the baby’s father for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The fire happened at the Laurel Hill Reserves complex in Marietta overnight.
Flames gutted the top floor unit.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Funeral service for fallen Officer Chase Maddox
- Family says 7-year-old died of complications from flu
- Man says his mother's grave, others damaged by cemetery workers
Marietta firefighters contained the flames to one unit, but other apartments had smoke and water damage.
Investigators said they are working to determine what caused the fire.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}