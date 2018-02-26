  • Condo complex says landlord needs to fix mold, deplorable conditions

    By: Scott Flynn

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents at a Cobb County condo complex say now that a dispute between their landlord and the HOA has been resolved, their problems have not gone away. 

    “They've got mold just like I have in my bedroom. It’s gone unanswered. People have been without heating, air conditioning. They had to buy portable units,” one resident told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen

