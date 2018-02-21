Dozens of renters left in the cold in dispute between HOA, landlord

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of condo residents say they're paying their rent but the HOA is leaving them out in the cold.
Renters say there’s mass confusion over who to pay their rent to.
"It's very frustrating. A lot of people here just pay full rent and don't want to deal with all of the hassles, but they deactivated my gate code, so we can't even get in," neighbor Karlotto Frazier told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. “You don’t know whether if we are coming or going. We don’t know if we are going to be evicted or if our cars are going to be towed.”
The disagreement between their landlord and the HOA, plus what Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard has to say if you get stuck in this situation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
