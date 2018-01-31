0 Atlanta's Super Bowl host committee takes tips from Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - More than a year before Atlanta hosts the 2018 Super Bowl, members of the city's host committee are on a fact-finding mission to Minneapolis.

The biggest takeaway so far is accounting for the weather.

"We need to account for the weather, which they (have) here, it’s cold, they’ve embraced that. They’ve built everything around the weather. With Atlanta, we don’t know, there’s a lot more uncertainty with weather. We’re going to be 25 degrees or 65 degrees."

Channel 2's Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant is in Minneapolis where the temperature was a balmy 23 degrees outside of U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, but come Sunday, it will barely get above single digits.

We all remember the ice storm the last time Atlanta hosted a Super Bowl in 2000.

Our host committee hoping to catch a break next year.

In the meantime, we caught up with committee leaders as they got a crash course in putting on a modern Super Bowl. It's more than a game, it's now a 10-day showcase of the city, dozens of venues and events with tens of thousands of visitors, volunteers and media from all over the world.

Diamant also learned about a massive security operation to keep everyone safe before, during and after the big game. They, along with metro Atlanta law enforcement will take what they learned back home.

