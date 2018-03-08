Woman carjacked, kidnapped outside child's doctor's office

ATLANTA - A woman escaped an armed carjacking and kidnapping by jumping out of her car while her robbers were inside with her, police said.
The unidentified victim was at her baby's doctor's appointment on the 200 block of West Wieuca Road in Buckhead Tuesday morning when she met with a female acquaintance, according to preliminary police information. The baby was inside the building when two people and the acquaintance robbed the victim at gunpoint then forced her into her BMW sedan at around 11:30 a.m.
She escaped by jumping out of the car at some point, police said. A witness gave her a ride back to the scene of the carjacking. Police say the victim only had minor bruises.
"It definitely put all of us on edge because none of us knew what was going on," said Bridget Riley, who saw police respond to the incident.
Police recovered a stolen iPhone near the 100 block of W Wieuca Road, about a quarter of a mile away from where the crime occurred. Investigators were not able to find a stolen Rolex watch, purse, and other jewelry.
Police have not said if they have identified the acquaintance or if they have interviewed her. Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.
