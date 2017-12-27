  • Mix of sleet, rain falling in parts of metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - A wintry mix of sleet, rain and snow is falling across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the mix and timing for when it clears, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore saw a mix of sleet and heavy rain falling in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

    Channel 2 Action News viewers shared photos and videos of sleet in Woodstock, light snow flurries in Alpharetta, and a wintry mix in Elijay early Wednesday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said the wintry mix is the kind that should not cause many concerns for residents and drivers. 

    He is tracking the surface temperatures of the roads, which remained above freezing during the morning commute. 

     

