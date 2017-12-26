Grandmother found in car's trunk likely ‘lured' to her death

0

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The 58-year-old woman found dead inside of a car’s trunk in South Fulton County was likely lured to her death, her family said.

Channel 2’s Liz Artz spoke to the son of Toni Abad, who was found dead behind a Waffle House on Dec. 23.

Employees of a nearby business called police when they noticed a car parked in the area for several hours Thursday. That’s when authorities discovered the woman’s body.

Toni Abad

Abad’s son said surveillance video showed his mother being flagged down as she left her job at Publix late Thursday night. Police said they believe De'asia Page asked the grandmother for a ride. Her son said Page then led his mom to a location where Jared Kemp was located. Both teens have been charged with Abad’s murder.

Friends and family said the two suspects stole Abad’s Christmas gifts for her grandchildren and then brutally beat her before ditching her car on an access road near her beloved Publix store.

“Everybody who knows Toni loves Toni,” said Abad’s sister Debbie Ritchie.

Ritchie said Abad was born and raised in the Powder Springs area and raised four sons there.

Ritchie said she begged her to transfer to a store closer to home more than once.

“It's really, really tough… her boys are beside themselves, her sisters aren’t doing that great either," Ritchie said.

Abad’s co-workers released balloons in her memory on Tuesday near where she was found.

“Like the mom of the deli, like always sweet, positive, infectious laugh, beautiful person,” said friend Cha’Brandi Watson.

The two suspects waived their right for a first appearance in court Tuesday. They are expected in court again in January.

