  • Temperatures to remain near freezing Thursday morning

    ATLANTA - Temperatures are cool and will remain near freezing through 7 a.m.

    “We’ll continue with the partly to mostly cloudy conditions,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “It will be breezy at times.”

    Walls said it will remain dry Thursday and Friday.

    She's tracking the chance and timing for a wintry mix to start the new year, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    “Below average temperatures are how we will ring in the New Year as well,” Walls said. 

    She said there is a 20 percent chance for precipitation on New Year’s Eve. 

    "We have another 60+ model runs to come in before now and then. The forecast can change," she said.

    This morning, Euro, GFS, and our in-house model, RPM, are all trending toward a drier scenario Sunday night for a light, brief mix possible. *We have another 60+ model runs to come in before now and then. The forecast can change!* pic.twitter.com/HhRfcnXdx3

