Temperatures to remain near freezing Thursday morning

ATLANTA - Temperatures are cool and will remain near freezing through 7 a.m.
“We’ll continue with the partly to mostly cloudy conditions,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “It will be breezy at times.”
Walls said it will remain dry Thursday and Friday.
She's tracking the chance and timing for a wintry mix to start the new year, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
“Below average temperatures are how we will ring in the New Year as well,” Walls said.
Good morning! It's cold but rain and fog-free this morning! I'm updating when light wintry mix could impact plans ahead from 4:30-7AM. #gawx pic.twitter.com/cubqZa3yfc— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 28, 2017
She said there is a 20 percent chance for precipitation on New Year’s Eve.
"We have another 60+ model runs to come in before now and then. The forecast can change," she said.
This morning, Euro, GFS, and our in-house model, RPM, are all trending toward a drier scenario Sunday night for a light, brief mix possible. *We have another 60+ model runs to come in before now and then. The forecast can change!* pic.twitter.com/HhRfcnXdx3
— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 28, 2017
[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}