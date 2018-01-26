Police: 14-year-old shot, taken to hospital

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old.
Police said the child was shot and taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
The shooting happened in the area of Memorial Drive.
Police have not said if it's related to another shooting that happened Thursday night in southwest Atlanta where a teen girl was killed.
We're working to learn more about the shooting for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}