Man says he was attacked by owl in Midtown

ATLANTA - A man in Midtown says he is the latest victim of an owl attack in metro Atlanta.
The man says he walked out of his townhouse on 15th Street and an owl swooped down and attacked him.
He was left with a big cut on the top of his head.
In December, a family in Henry County said an owl attacked and killed their dog.
Last week, a woman said a large owl attacked her and her two dogs in Cobb County.
The reason why owl attacks seem to be happening more frequently, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
"...guess my uncovered head looked like a small mammal." Midtown man says he was the latest victim of an owl attack. Previously, a small pet was killed. A woman was knocked over in another attack on a pet. pic.twitter.com/e9tZaX0EmX— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) January 11, 2018
