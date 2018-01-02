Owl attacks woman, her dogs in yard

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman wants others to be on alert after she said a large owl attacked her and two dogs.
Channel 2’s Wendy Corona talked to the woman in Cobb County about the scary encounter.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was letting her two dachshunds go outside this weekend when she said the large owl swooped in and started attacking one of the dogs.
The woman said the owl was several feet tall and had a large wingspan.
When the woman tried to get it off her dog, she said it attacked her.
Hear from the woman about the attack that left her injured, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
