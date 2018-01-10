  • Doctors warn of round 2 of pediatric flu spike

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local doctors and the CDC are issuing another warning about the flu after a recent spike in cases.

    Channel 2 Action News went to DeKalb County to one of the metro's largest children's healthcare facilities.  

    Doctors at Children's Medical Group on Century Boulevard are busy. They're dealing with a spike in sick kids and some of their young patients have the flu.

    "Traditionally right after Christmas when the kids go back to school is a time to expect a big outbreak of the flu,” said Dr. Thomas Calk. 

    Hear from a doctor who explains why another round is coming, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories