Here's how the government shutdown could affect the CDC

0

ATLANTA - The government shutdown could potentially have a major impact, on the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This, during one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent years.

More than half of the agency's work force could be furloughed.

Contingency plans show the CDC is supposed to furlough 63 percent of its employees during shutdowns.

In other words, that’s more than 8,000 employees. The agency has a huge footprint here in Atlanta, with thousands of workers.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the shutdown puts a pause on progress in the workplace here a big concern all across the country right now is the flu.

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus asked some people near the CDC their thoughts on the timing.

“It’s obviously been kind of an epidemic this season, so it’s just It makes you wonder what the priorities of the government are,” Danya Maloon, a kindergarten teacher, said.

“People’s lives are at stake. People’s health is at stake, so it’s very unfortunate,” Nathan Rabin said.

The Department of Health and Human Services says 37 percent of CDC employees go to work during the shutdown. No word on whether that will impact efforts to curb the flu and protect people.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.