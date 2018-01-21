Georgia feels impact of government shutdown

0

ATLANTA - The government shutdown has many federal employees facing furloughs and services to taxpayers are in limbo.

Senate Republicans and Democrats were unable to agree on funding measures to continue government services, which led to the shutdown.

“Democrats are going to have to put policy over politics. We’ve got to get over this era of party politics,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) said.

“It’s next to impossible to strike a deal with the president because he can’t stick to the terms. I have found this out, Leader McConnell has found this out, Speaker Ryan has found this out, so here we are, on the first anniversary of the president’s inauguration mired in the Trump shutdown,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Senators went home without a deal Saturday night. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled a vote for 1 a.m. Monday.

Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran went to Ebenezer Baptist Church in northeast Atlanta where there were signs on the door and visitors locked out of the historic site because of the shutdown.

“I believe (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.)was one of the greatest humans to ever walk the face of the earth and we’re sitting here, standing in front of Ebenezer, reading signs that that they cannot even run basic facilities,” William Gauldin said.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, King’s childhood home and the visitor center were all closed Saturday.

Visitors could still walk around Freedom Park and visit Freedom Hall, which is privately owned.

“Our government cannot make a peaceful decision and we’re at a civil rights monument and cannot even enter the building. It’s very upsetting,” Gauldin said.

Debby Summerall said she wanted to take in all the history, but couldn’t.

“We can’t enjoy everything he did because our government doesn’t want to fund. What they found insignificant, we found very significant,” she said.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen went to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, where a sign posted told visitors that they could not fully staff the park due to the shutdown. The gates were locked and the visitor center was closed. Park officials said people could still use the park, but with caution because rangers were not present.

Local leaders weighed in on the shutdown.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms released a statement saying:

“I urge the Republican Party to come to the negotiation table and work with Democrats to reach a bipartisan solution that supports our veterans, makes real investments in the fight against opioids, funds our children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and community health centers, saves pensions, and keeps our promise to protect the Dreamers.”

Georgia Senator David Perdue weighed in on Facebook saying:

"Clearly, Congress’ funding mechanism does not work and will never work. We are doomed to this cycle of fiscal irresponsibility until Congress reworks this budget process to successfully meet its Constitutional responsibility of funding the federal government."

