EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta mayor talks to Channel 2 about first week in office

ATLANTA - New Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms spoke only to Channel 2 Action News about her first week in office.
Atlanta is fresh off of hosting the College Football National Championship on Monday, which included a visit from the president.
Bottoms said she is thankful that the big event went off without any major issues.
The new mayor said there is a significant change in pace from the frenzy of running a campaign to settling into her new role.
She said she is enjoying a bit of stillness, but knows it won’t last long.
What the mayor says her top three priorities are while she’s in office, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
