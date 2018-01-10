Atlanta fire chief announces retirement

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Chief Joel. G Baker has announced he is retiring next month.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston learned of the news during Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms first sit down interview.
Baker joined the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department in 1988. He was named Interim Fire Chief in January 2015. He was named Fire Chief in June 2015.
