Atlanta to ring in the New Year at Peach Drop's new location

0

ATLANTA - Thousands of revelers are expected to countdown to 2018 in Woodruff Park.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the giant peach will drop from a new location on New Year's Eve.

For 28 years, the city has hosted an all-day party each New Year’s Eve at Underground, featuring bands, food, confetti and the ceremonial lowering of the 800-pound Peach from a tower above the plaza. The traditional New Year’s Eve celebration has often attracted more than 100,000 people, according to PeachDrop.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is on the ground with revelers. Entertainers TLC, Jeezy and Tyrese are expected to perform.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News when it comes to security, they’re not taking any chances, especially with recent deadly attacks at outdoor events this year.

"When we see something happening anywhere throughout the world, our first thing to do with the team is to come together and come up with strategies to prevent those types of events," said Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

There’s little doubt New Year's Eve revelers will be met with tight security. There will be four specific entrances to the park and anyone who enters is subject to being searched.

Can't make it to the celebration? Channel 2 has you covered! Catch the peach drop LIVE on Channel 2, wsbtv.com and our official WSB Facebook page.

Party is going strong for the peach drop!! #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/NGrZNU1LXe — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.