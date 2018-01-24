0 Atlanta mayor wants to get rid of bonding system for some crimes

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is making it easier for some people to get out of jail. Leaders said too many people are forced to stay in jail because they're poor.

A homeless man who didn't want to be identified said he will never forget being locked up in the Atlanta City Detention Center and held in jail for five days.

All because he couldn't pay his $200 bond for jaywalking and resisting arrest.

"I didn't have the money, man. I said, 'Man, can ya'll give me to Friday? Give me to Friday, please,'" he said.

He told Channel 2's Tom Jones, his pleas fell on deaf ears. Now, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants to eliminate cash bonds for non-violent and non-repeat offenders.

She and city council members said it doesn't make sense to lock people up for being poor.

Burrell Ellis with the ACLU of Georgia told Jones too many people are locked up for not being able to pay.

"They were accused of a crime but they can't afford bail so they just sit in our jails," Ellis said.

Members of the bail community said the proposal will cause chaos in the courts.

"The city of Calhoun, since they've implemented some of these release without incentive have seen a 150 percent increase in failure to appear," said Scott Paul of Bail Industry.

The homeless man Jones spoke with says he doesn't know about all that. He just knows it makes sense not to hold people in jail because they can't pay.

"This ordinance, bottom line. This ordnance needs to be passed, man. A lot of people (are) in jail for petty stuff," he said.

A signature bond won't be given to violent, repeat offenders or property theft suspects.

The public safety committee will discuss the proposal at a work session next week.

The chief municipal judge told the committee judges have already eliminated cash bonds for most suspects.

