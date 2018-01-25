Area near Centennial Olympic Park Drive closed due to possible water main break

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a possible water main break at Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Ivan Allen Boulevard.
The area between Ivan Allen Boulevard and West Peachtree Place is blocked.
Atlanta fire said Atlanta Watershed is on the way to the area.
Channel 2's Wendy Hollaran was at the scene as water gushed into the intersection.
NewsChopper 2 was over the area as the crews were working to repair the possible break.
