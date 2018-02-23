AMBER ALERT issued for 8-year-old girl from Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl from Florida.
According to Channel 2’s sister station WFTV in Orlando, 8-year-old Juliet Odierna was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral.
Juliet is 4 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds. She was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.
Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Juliet may be with 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas.
Moschovas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat. They may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent with the tag “CBN-123.”
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) February 22, 2018
FL AMBER Alert for Juliet Odierna, 8yo W/F, 4'3", 80lbs, strawberry blonde hair/ blue eyes. May be w/ Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas in 2016 black Hyundai Accent, temp. tag no. CBN9123. See flyer. Info? Call Cape Coral PD at 239-574-3223 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/WMrf13IOoI
Investigators haven’t said if there was any type of relationship between Juliet and the adults.
Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 or 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
