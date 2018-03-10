  • 7-year-old girl dies from crash injuries

    By: Steve Burns | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old girl who was severely injured in a crash in Coweta County in December has died, her family said.

    “Aubree Lei Kinney gained her wings and flew to heaven at 11:43am this morning,” according to a GoFundMe page post Friday. “Pray for her family as they grieve the loss of her beautiful soul.”

    Kinney was sitting behind her mother, 34-year-old Amber Hendrix, as she was driving on Smokey Road in Newnan, according to the Georgia State Patrol crash report. When Hendrix turned left onto Old Corinth Road, a minivan collided with Hendrix’s car.

    The girl was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, according to the GSP.

    Doctors said Kinney had a damaged spinal cord, brain swelling and a collapsed lung, family friend Dawn Williams wrote on the GoFundMe page.

    Since the collision, Kinney was mostly unresponsive, only moving her eyes at times.

