1 person hurt following duplex fire in Norcross

Officials suspect New Year’s eve fireworks started a duplex fire in Norcross. Everyone made it out, but at least one person is hurt.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with many of the neighbors there. They told her they could clearly hear fireworks going off as this house burned. Now everyone inside did made it out. But it looks like this part of the duplex might be a total loss.

“It was just completely engulfed in flames,” said Susana Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she just knew something bad was going to happen when her neighbors set off fireworks on new year’s eve.

“After a few minutes we saw red lights through the shades and I opened them and I was just like, oh my god,” she said.

Rodriguez said one moment she saw the sparks from the fireworks, then minutes later the flames.

“I mean the size of it and how quickly it happened, is what really surprised me."

Witnesses describe the NYE fire, investigators suspect was sparked by fireworks.

