SunTrust Park: Is it a home run or are taxpayers being played?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County leaders say revenues from the Braves Stadium are better than expected. But a Channel 2 investigation found the stadium is nowhere near paying for itself.
SunTrust Park is a $600 million stadium paid for with private and public money but some Cobb County residents say there’s too much public money in the deal.
“This is corporate welfare as one of its finest examples,” resident Jim Astuto said.
What we found when we traveled to two other Braves stadiums dealing with financial issues, and why Braves officials say SunTrust Park is a different ballgame, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
We met Astuto at a public hearing about new fees for senior citizens. It was a standing-room only crowd. One senior told Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, “All of us are on fixed incomes for the most part.”
The county is looking for ways to fill a $30 million hole in its budget at the same time taxpayer money is funneled into the new stadium.
Each year, the county pays $6.4 million in property taxes to the stadium debt.
“Pretty soon, you realize that the financial benefits aren’t there,” Kennesaw State University Sports Economist J.C. Bradbury told Channel 2 reporter Dave Huddleston.
He says municipalities that build a team’s stadium never see the financial windfall they were promised.
RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}