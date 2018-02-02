Letting your teen kid use a rideshare? You could be putting them at risk

A Channel 2 Action News investigation uncovered serious new concerns surrounding the growing number of local teens using rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. Both companies' rules ban unaccompanied minors.
Still, countless local teens find ways around those rules, often with their parents' blessing. If you're thinking: "So what? The companies do background checks on their drivers," we spoke to police and local elected leaders who say they're worried.
RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:
In December, Gwinnett police charged Uber driver, Abdoulie Jagne with raping an intoxicated 16-year-old female rider.
Cobb County police say Lyft driver Jerome Booze raped a 20-year-old woman in January of 2017.
Channel 2 Action News went undercover with two teenagers to find out what happens when a driver pulls up for a ride only to discover the passengers are teens. The admission from drivers all parents will want to hear, on Monday Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
