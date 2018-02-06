Rape, drugs & murder: Convicted felon's jailhouse interview uncovers twisted tale of crime

He’s been in and out of jail for more than 40 years. His convictions span from rape to drugs to assault. And now, Douglas Edward Christian is facing a murder charge in Clayton County.
So why was a convicted felon with a criminal history that touches every decade beginning in the 1970s out of jail?
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne began digging into Christian’s past after he came across the Clayton County case.
In that case, the 66-year-old is accused of providing methamphetamine, morphine, fentanyl and ethylene to Makenzie Puyear with the intent to have sex with her against her will. Puyear died in the hotel room.
Christian is now facing malice murder, among other charges.
In an exclusive jailhouse interview, Christian declares his innocence and answers questions about his crime-riddled past. What we found when we dug through his records, plus the terrifying details from one his victims, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
