0 Old landfills to closed dry-cleaners: Hundreds of hazardous waste sites await cleanup in Georgia

Georgia has more than 500 hazardous sites in need of costly cleanup, but the state routinely shorts the trust fund that's supposed to pay for them.

Channel 2 Action News found that less than half the more than $14 million in fees the state collects for hazardous waste cleanup each year is spent on that purpose. The rest goes into the state's general fund for other purposes.

“We find that a lot of people had no idea this was going on,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman with the Georgia Water Coalition. The issue of the hazardous waste sites was included in the Georgia Water Coalition’s publication, “Dirty Dozen: 2017’s Worst Offenses Against Georgia’s Water.”

“They assumed that, like SPLOST or any other kind of business you might interact with, when you're told you're paying for something, you get that in return, and that's just not, simply, not the case with these fees,” Demonbreun-Chapman said.

There are 528 sites on the state’s cleanup list, ranging from closed dry-cleaning businesses to old landfills.

The Newton County Landfill was added to the state’s list in 2001. An unlined cell at the landfill has contaminated groundwater with 20 regulated substances. Since the EPD has a $2 million-dollar cap on trust fund money used for landfill cleanup, the county has taken out millions in bonds to get the job done.

“We know for a fact that there's a tremendous backlog of hazardous waste sites that are not receiving the remediation that they need,” Demonbreun-Chapman said.

But a senior state official tells Channel 2 the state doesn’t need all the money, and in fact, would have a difficult time spending all of it efficiently every year.

