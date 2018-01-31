0 HOMECOMING: Dwight Howard returns to Atlanta with Charlotte

ATLANTA - Dwight Howard just turned 32 years old in December.

About seven weeks later, he reportedly said that he wanted to “kill” his most recent former team, the Atlanta Hawks.

The Charlotte Hornets center then proceeded to guide his new team over the Hawks for the second time in as many opportunities this season.

Five days later, the two teams will square off again, but this time, the game will be at Philips Arena.

The Atlanta native returns for what will be his first game back home since the trade to Charlotte in June.

Howard attempted to downplay the emotions this opportunity presents. He did discuss how, in his case, “the business” of basketball can affect, if not temporarily deplete, one’s joy for the game of basketball.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in two games against his teammates from last season.

He’s in the top five in the league in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles this season, and his scoring average (15.9) and blocks per game output (1.7) are his highest since 2013-14, his first season in Houston. Even his free-throw percentage (.550) is his best showing since his Orlando Magic days (2010-11 season).

It appears as if the force of nature -- who, as a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, showed that it is possible for one to be both intimidating and someone who smiles on the court -- has rediscovered not only his joy but also his game.

