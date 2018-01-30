0 Georgia football ticket prices are going up

ATHENS, Ga. - If you want to see the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium next season, it’s going to cost you more than ever before.

After the Dawgs’ historic run in the 2017-18 season, ticket prices are going up.

The UGA Athletic Association announced Tuesday that it will move to a variable season ticket pricing model.

“The total price for a seven-game season football ticket package will be $465, with an average price of $66.42 per game for season ticket holders,” the university said.

Tickets for each game will be divided into two tiers:

Tier 1 games will be $75 per ticket for season ticket holders. Those will be the home games against Power Five opponents.

For the 2018 football season, UGA will move to a

The price of a single game ticket in 2017 was $50.

In Sept. 2014, the school decided to go from $40 tickets to $45 in 2015 and then $50 two years later, which was last season.

Previous to that, the last ticket increase was in 2008, when the tickets went from $32 to $40.

That price is usually not all that fans have to pay to get a seat at Sanford Stadium.

In order to have the right to buy season tickets, a fan must be a donor to the Hartman Fund, which requires a certain level of donation.

For instance, fans must donate $275 to have the right to purchase tickets in the upper level of the east end zone, and donations of $300, $375 and $475 give you access to closer seats.

In the past, those donations were tax-deductible, with at least 80 percent available to be written off. But changes to the law, as part of the tax reform package passed last month, take away the ability to write off those donations.

There are currently about 14,500 season tickets that go to fans who donate to the Hartman Fund.

Here is Georgia’s 2018 football schedule (Home games in BOLD):

Sept. 1, vs. Austin Peay Governors

Sept. 8, at South Carolina Gamecocks

Sept. 15, vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Sept. 22, at Missouri Tigers

Sept. 29, vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 6, vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Oct. 13, at LSU Tigers

Oct. 20 OFF

Oct. 27, Florida Gators (at Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 3, at Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10, vs. Auburn Tigers

Nov. 17, vs. UMass Minutemen

Nov. 24, vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Dec. 1, SEC Championship Game (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and DawgNation was used in this report.

