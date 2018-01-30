Mercedes-Benz Stadium will add more exit doors

ATLANTA - Additional doors may be installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year as part of efforts to alleviate the considerable congestion exiting the stadium.
Fans have expressed concern about clogged concourses and exits after numerous events, most recently the college football national championship game on Jan. 8, and the egress issue showed up in fan surveys conducted by the NFL and MLS.
Overall, Mercedes-Benz Stadium scored high in the NFL and MLS fan surveys, ranking first in MLS and third in the NFL in overall game-day satisfaction. The stadium ranked No. 1 in both leagues in all food-and-beverage categories.
This article was written by Tim Tucker, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
