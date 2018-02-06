0 Atlanta United prepared to begin preseason play before MLS season

ATLANTA - After an exceptional inaugural season, Atlanta United prepares to kick off preseason play ahead of its second MLS season beginning in March.

In their first year, the Five Stripes made it to the playoffs before losing to Columbus SC in the first round in penalty kicks.

Atlanta United will begin the preseason Saturday on the road against Nashville SC, which will begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League in March 2018. Atlanta United will be the first opponent to play in First Tennessee Park.

Following the preseason match against Nashville SC, the Five Stripes will participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup preseason tournament, which will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Five Stripes begin regular season play on March 3 on the road against the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta United’s first home game of the season will be March 11 against D.C. United.

Atlanta United 2018 Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

MARCH

March 3 – at Houston Dynamo

March 11 – D.C. United

March 17 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC

APRIL

April 1 – at Minnesota United

April 7 -- LAFC

April 15 – New York City FC

April 21 – at LA Galaxy

April 28 – Montreal Impact

MAY

May 5 – at Chicago Fire

May 9 – Sporting Kansas City

May 13 – at Orlando City SC

May 20 – New York Red Bulls

May 30 – New England Revolution

JUNE

June 2 – Philadelphia Union

June 9 – at New York City FC

June 13 – at Columbus Crew SC

June 24 – Portland Timbers

June 30 – Orlando City SC

JULY

July 4 – at FC Dallas

July 7 – at Philadelphia Union

July 15 – Seattle Sounders FC

July 21 – D.C. United

July 28 – at Montreal Impact

AUGUST

Aug. 4 – Toronto FC

Aug. 19 – Columbus Crew SC

Aug. 24 – Orlando City SC

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 – at D.C. United

Sept. 15 – at Colorado Rapids

Sept. 19 – at San Jose Earthquakes

Sept. 22 – Real Salt Lake

Sept. 30 – at New York Red Bulls

OCTOBER

Oct. 6 – New England Revolution

Oct. 21 – Chicago Fire

Oct. 28 – Toronto FC

