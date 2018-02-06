ATLANTA - After an exceptional inaugural season, Atlanta United prepares to kick off preseason play ahead of its second MLS season beginning in March.
In their first year, the Five Stripes made it to the playoffs before losing to Columbus SC in the first round in penalty kicks.
Atlanta United will begin the preseason Saturday on the road against Nashville SC, which will begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League in March 2018. Atlanta United will be the first opponent to play in First Tennessee Park.
Following the preseason match against Nashville SC, the Five Stripes will participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup preseason tournament, which will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Five Stripes begin regular season play on March 3 on the road against the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta United’s first home game of the season will be March 11 against D.C. United.
Atlanta United 2018 Schedule (Home games in BOLD)
MARCH
March 3 – at Houston Dynamo
March 11 – D.C. United
March 17 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
APRIL
April 1 – at Minnesota United
April 7 -- LAFC
April 15 – New York City FC
April 21 – at LA Galaxy
April 28 – Montreal Impact
MAY
May 5 – at Chicago Fire
May 9 – Sporting Kansas City
May 13 – at Orlando City SC
May 20 – New York Red Bulls
May 30 – New England Revolution
JUNE
June 2 – Philadelphia Union
June 9 – at New York City FC
June 13 – at Columbus Crew SC
June 24 – Portland Timbers
June 30 – Orlando City SC
JULY
July 4 – at FC Dallas
July 7 – at Philadelphia Union
July 15 – Seattle Sounders FC
July 21 – D.C. United
July 28 – at Montreal Impact
AUGUST
Aug. 4 – Toronto FC
Aug. 19 – Columbus Crew SC
Aug. 24 – Orlando City SC
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 – at D.C. United
Sept. 15 – at Colorado Rapids
Sept. 19 – at San Jose Earthquakes
Sept. 22 – Real Salt Lake
Sept. 30 – at New York Red Bulls
OCTOBER
Oct. 6 – New England Revolution
Oct. 21 – Chicago Fire
Oct. 28 – Toronto FC
