  • Atlanta United prepared to begin preseason play before MLS season

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After an exceptional inaugural season, Atlanta United prepares to kick off preseason play ahead of its second MLS season beginning in March.

    In their first year, the Five Stripes made it to the playoffs before losing to Columbus SC in the first round in penalty kicks.

    Atlanta United will begin the preseason Saturday on the road against Nashville SC, which will begin its inaugural season in the United Soccer League in March 2018. Atlanta United will be the first opponent to play in First Tennessee Park.

    Following the preseason match against Nashville SC, the Five Stripes will participate in the Carolina Challenge Cup preseason tournament, which will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 in Charleston, South Carolina. 

    The Five Stripes begin regular season play on March 3 on the road against the Houston Dynamo. Atlanta United’s first home game of the season will be March 11 against D.C. United.

    Atlanta United 2018 Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

    MARCH 
    March 3 – at Houston Dynamo 
    March 11 – D.C. United
    March 17 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    APRIL
    April 1 – at Minnesota United
    April 7 -- LAFC
    April 15 – New York City FC
    April 21 – at LA Galaxy
    April 28 – Montreal Impact 

    MAY
    May 5 – at Chicago Fire
    May 9 – Sporting Kansas City
    May 13 – at Orlando City SC
    May 20 – New York Red Bulls
    May 30 – New England Revolution

    JUNE
    June 2 – Philadelphia Union
    June 9 – at New York City FC
    June 13 – at Columbus Crew SC
    June 24 – Portland Timbers
    June 30 – Orlando City SC

    JULY
    July 4 – at FC Dallas 
    July 7 – at Philadelphia Union
    July 15 – Seattle Sounders FC
    July 21 – D.C. United
    July 28 – at Montreal Impact 

    AUGUST
    Aug. 4 – Toronto FC
    Aug. 19 – Columbus Crew SC
    Aug. 24 – Orlando City SC

    SEPTEMBER
    Sept. 2 – at D.C. United
    Sept. 15 – at Colorado Rapids
    Sept. 19 – at San Jose Earthquakes 
    Sept. 22 – Real Salt Lake
    Sept. 30 – at New York Red Bulls

    OCTOBER
    Oct. 6 – New England Revolution
    Oct. 21 – Chicago Fire
    Oct. 28 – Toronto FC

