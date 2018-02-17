  • Atlanta rapper Quavo, of Migos, wins MVP of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

    By: Wilton Jackson

    LOS ANGELES - While the hip-hop group known as Migos are changing the culture of hip-hop music, Quavious Marshall -- known as “Quavo” -- spent his Friday night being “Bad and Boujee” on the basketball court. He won the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, leading Team Clippers to victory over Team Lakers, 75-66, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

     

    Marshall scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds in the game and landed a huge block on host of NBA 2KTV Rachel DeMita, of Team Lakers. 

     

     

    Other Team Clippers’ players included Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, who played in his fourth straight Celebrity Game and Jamie Foxx. ESPN host Katie Nolan, former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce and Common coached the team. 

    Team Lakers included Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, former MVP Justin Bieber; and Kris Wu, to name a few. ESPN host Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who also played, coached the team. 

     

