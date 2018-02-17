LOS ANGELES - While the hip-hop group known as Migos are changing the culture of hip-hop music, Quavious Marshall -- known as “Quavo” -- spent his Friday night being “Bad and Boujee” on the basketball court. He won the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, leading Team Clippers to victory over Team Lakers, 75-66, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
#RufflesCelebGame MVP... @QuavoStuntin! pic.twitter.com/UR4NtPCoUi— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2018
Marshall scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds in the game and landed a huge block on host of NBA 2KTV Rachel DeMita, of Team Lakers.
.@QuavoStuntin takes home the #RufflesCelebGame MVP! pic.twitter.com/dkSKXSj2Ix— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018
yo @QuavoStuntin - I’m going to have a crazy bruise on my hip from that block... but congrats on MVP💰— Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) February 17, 2018
Other Team Clippers’ players included Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, who played in his fourth straight Celebrity Game and Jamie Foxx. ESPN host Katie Nolan, former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce and Common coached the team.
.@QuavoStuntin was balling tonight!— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018
- Posts a game-high 19 PTS, to go with 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK ✔️
- Leads #TeamClippers to the victory ✔️
- Grabs tonight's #RufflesCelebGame MVP! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/M69IBtndIv
Team Lakers included Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, former MVP Justin Bieber; and Kris Wu, to name a few. ESPN host Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who also played, coached the team.
All of the BEST MOMENTS from tonight's #RufflesCelebGame! pic.twitter.com/apc0ONiMoL— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018
#TeamClippers outlast #TeamLakers 75-66 in the #RufflesCelebGame!— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2018
@QuavoStuntin: 19 PTS, 5 REB@De6rasse: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL@RADeMita: 17 PTS@nate_robinson: 14 PTS pic.twitter.com/P56DNBwjk0
