0 Show me the money! UGA assistant coaches get raises

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs’ run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game wouldn’t have been possible without the work of Kirby Smart’s staff.

And now they’re going to be compensated because of it.

Smart’s 10 on-field assistants will earn nearly $2 million more in 2018 than they did in 2017.

In 2017, Smart’s assistants made $4.56 million. In 2018, they’ll make $6.42 million.

Defensive Coordinator Mel Tucker has received a raise to $1.5 million, up from $900,000 last year.

Georgia’s defense was one of the best in the country this past season.

Assistant coach James Coley, who is expected to move from receivers coach to another position, has been bumped to $850,000 from $450,000 last year.

Coley turned down a job offer from Texas A&M to become offensive coordinator.

Offensive line coach Sam Pittman will now earn $825,000, after earning $660,000 last year.

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney received a $100,000 raise and will now earn $950,000.

Strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair also received a significant bump and will now earn $450,000. Sinclair earned $300,000 last year.

2018 staff:

Mel Tucker - $1,500,000

Jim Chaney - $950,000

James Coley - $850,000

Sam Pittman - $825,000

Dell McGee - $550,000

Tray Scott - $420,000

Cortez Hankton - $375,000

Glenn Schumann - $325,000

Dan Lanning - $325,000

Scott Fountain - $300,000

2017 staff:

Mel Tucker - $900,000

Jim Chaney - $850,000

Sam Pittman - $660,000

James Coley - $450,000

Tray Scott - $400,000

Kevin Sherrer - $375,000

Dell McGee - $350,000

Shane Beamer - $300,000

Glenn Schumann - $275,000

Smart himself is expected to receive a substantial increase from his $3.75 million base salary, but that has not been announced yet.

New roles and titles on the staff could also be in order, but were not announced.

Georgia’s salary rule compares favorably with that of the staffs of two other powerhouse programs, who have also announced their assistant coach salaries for 2018.

Ohio State’s assistant coaches now make $7.06 million, with raises this offseason that totaled $3.4 million.

So it nearly doubled, helped by the addition of the 10th assistant coach, Alex Grinch, who received $800,000 to leave Washington State for Ohio State.

Eight of Ohio State’s 10 assistants are earning at least $500,000.

The salary pool for Clemson’s assistant coaches is now $6.58 million, with raises this offseason of just under $1 million.

Four of Clemson’s assistant coaches are earning at least $500,000.

This article was written by Seth Emerson, DawgNation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.