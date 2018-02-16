0 Hawks' Prince and Collins set to play in Rising Stars game

LOS ANGELES - Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince and center and forward John Collins will play in the 2018 Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game Friday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Both Prince and Collins will play on the U.S. Team, which is composed of 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the United States.

Inspired by the histories of the @Lakers & @LAClippers... the #KickstartRisingStars #NIKExNBA unis!



The WORLD design pays tribute to Clippers’ 1970s-era Buffalo Braves uniforms, while the USA was designed as nod to the Minneapolis Lakers uniforms of the 1940s/ 50s. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mmVVuMPnho — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 6, 2018

The U.S. Team features Malcolm Brogdon, of the Milwaukee Bucks; Jaylen Brown, of the Boston Celtics; Kris Dunn, of the Chicago Bulls; Brandon Ingram, of the Los Angeles Lakers; Kyle Kuzma, of the Lakers; Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz; Dennis Smith, Jr., of the Dallas Mavericks; Jayson Tatum, of the Celtics; and De’Aaron Fox, of the Sacramento Kings.

Ten of the best players from the U.S. Team will go up against the World Team, which is composed of 10 of the best first-and-second year players from around the world. The team features Bogdan Bogdanovic, of the Kings; Dillon Brooks, of the Memphis Grizzlies; Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers; Buddy Hield, of the Kings; Lauri Markkanen, of the Bulls; Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets; Frank Ntilikina, of the New York Knicks; Domantas Sabonis, of the Indiana Pacers; Dario Saric and Ben Simmons, of the 76ers.

In his second year with the Hawks, Prince is averaging 12 points, 2.3 assists and nearly five rebounds per game this season. The San Marcos, Texas, native is the fourth leading scorer for Atlanta and has played and started in all 59 games for the Hawks this season.

Collins is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and a little over one block per game in his rookie season. The Hawks' 2017 first-round draft pick has played in 53 games and starts five this season.

Tipoff for the game is set for 9 p.m.

