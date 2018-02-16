LOS ANGELES - Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince and center and forward John Collins will play in the 2018 Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game Friday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Both Prince and Collins will play on the U.S. Team, which is composed of 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the United States.
Inspired by the histories of the @Lakers & @LAClippers... the #KickstartRisingStars #NIKExNBA unis!— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 6, 2018
The WORLD design pays tribute to Clippers’ 1970s-era Buffalo Braves uniforms, while the USA was designed as nod to the Minneapolis Lakers uniforms of the 1940s/ 50s. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mmVVuMPnho
The U.S. Team features Malcolm Brogdon, of the Milwaukee Bucks; Jaylen Brown, of the Boston Celtics; Kris Dunn, of the Chicago Bulls; Brandon Ingram, of the Los Angeles Lakers; Kyle Kuzma, of the Lakers; Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz; Dennis Smith, Jr., of the Dallas Mavericks; Jayson Tatum, of the Celtics; and De’Aaron Fox, of the Sacramento Kings.
Ten of the best players from the U.S. Team will go up against the World Team, which is composed of 10 of the best first-and-second year players from around the world. The team features Bogdan Bogdanovic, of the Kings; Dillon Brooks, of the Memphis Grizzlies; Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers; Buddy Hield, of the Kings; Lauri Markkanen, of the Bulls; Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets; Frank Ntilikina, of the New York Knicks; Domantas Sabonis, of the Indiana Pacers; Dario Saric and Ben Simmons, of the 76ers.
.@taureanprince in the spotlight at #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/xG1biQJRjL— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2018
Repping the U.S. Team at #KickstartRisingStars... @ATLHawks forward @taureanprince!#NBAAllStar#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/nacJqjX1T6— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2018
In his second year with the Hawks, Prince is averaging 12 points, 2.3 assists and nearly five rebounds per game this season. The San Marcos, Texas, native is the fourth leading scorer for Atlanta and has played and started in all 59 games for the Hawks this season.
#NBAAllStar x @taureanprince x #KickstartRisingStars pic.twitter.com/4T2L9oRiIF— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2018
Collins is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and a little over one block per game in his rookie season. The Hawks' 2017 first-round draft pick has played in 53 games and starts five this season.
#NBAAllStar x @jcollins20_ x #KickstartRisingStars pic.twitter.com/ANE4pveFRy— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2018
.@jcollins20_ on set with @NBATV at the All-Star media circuit! pic.twitter.com/t3xzqrHZs0— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2018
Tipoff for the game is set for 9 p.m.
