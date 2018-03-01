0 Atlanta Falcons: Several Falcons players to hit free agency

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff announced that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, Dontari Poe and linebacker Kemal Ishmael will become free agents in a few weeks.

Gabriel, who recorded 35 receptions for 579 yards and six touchdowns in 2016, finished with 378 yards and one touchdown in 2017.

Ishmael served as a key player for the Falcons at linebacker and special teams over the last five seasons, recording 148 tackles, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, Poe finished with a total of 23 tackles with 16 assisted and 2.5 sacks in 2017.

Others players like defensive end Adrian Clayborn and kicker Matt Bryant are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 14.

Clayborn, who recorded a record-setting six sacks on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, led the Falcons in sacks last season with 9.5 and forced two fumbles.

Dimitroff has made it known that the defensive front is a major area of concern this offseason.

“AC [Adrian Clayborn], we are still having some very in-depth discussions about where we are with our defensive front with Dontari going to the market. We are still up for discussion,” Dimitroff said on the team’s website.

At the age of 42, Bryant made 34 of his 39 field goals in 2017, tying his career high. Dimitroff said he feels confident they will get a deal done “fairly quickly”.

