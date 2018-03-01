The Atlanta Falcons have opened negotiations with quarterback Matt Ryan’s agent, Tom Condon, which could lead to the NFL’s first $30-million a year contract.
“We both know where Matt needs to be (financially). He needs to be here and he wants to be here and as I said, I don’t think it’s a complicated situation. It’s a deal that’s significant,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If the Falcons can re-sign Ryan before the new league year starts on March 14, they would have more money to spend under the expected $178-$180 million salary cap.
Ryan, 32, was the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player. He’s made four Pro Bowls and was the 2008 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Ryan has a 95-63 career record in the regular season, and he’s 4-6 in the playoffs. He led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.
Over his 10-year career, he’s thrown for more than 41,000 yards and has 260 touchdown passes.
