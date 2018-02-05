Powerball winner fighting in court to remain anonymous

A New Hampshire woman who won the $560 million Powerball jackpot is fighting in court to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket was sold last month at the Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack.
The woman who bought the ticket doesn’t want to be identified due to safety concerns, The Union Leader reported, even though she signed the back of it.
$560m Powerball winner is a NH woman - and she's fighting in court to stay anonymous per @Kimber_Houghtonhttps://t.co/Zs3xKog9BI pic.twitter.com/9qgTiGYdAt— UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) February 4, 2018
New Hampshire Lottery Commission rules require a winner sign the ticket before being able to claim a prize.
TRENDING STORIES:
If she had signed the back of the ticket with the name of a trust, she could have maintained her privacy. However, her attorney, Steven Gordon, wrote in court filings obtained by The Union Leader that she didn’t realize she had that option until after the fact.
“Her attorney asked if she could ‘white out’ her name in front of lottery officials and replace it with the trust, but was told any alteration would invalidate the ticket and she'd lose $560 million,” the newspaper reported.
The lottery executive director said those rules are in place for security reasons.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}