Police: Grandmother arrested trying to sneak Doritos bag full of drugs into jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother is behind bars after being accused of sneaking drugs into a prison, police said.
But she claims she was tricked.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sarah Griffin was bringing a bag of Doritos to her grandson Cody Clements in jail.
She thought a cellphone was inside, but police said it was something much more dangerous.
One of the officers asked to see the chip bag. Clements took a small black object out of the bag.
The officer took the unknown object from Clements and noticed it was wrapped in electrical tape. They unrolled the tape and found marijuana, meth, Xanax pills and heroin, police said.
Griffin told deputies she did not know there were drugs inside the bag.
Griffin said she picked the Doritos up from a girl earlier in the week and thought a cellphone was inside.
Griffin, 68, is charged with contraband in penal institution, among other things.
