Deputies: Man under influence of 'wasp' drug breaks into house, cuts throat

A Tennessee man was arrested and charged with terrorizing a family and cutting his throat in front of four children and their mother while under the influence of a dangerous drug, WKRN reported.
Lawrence County deputies said Danny Hollis Jr. allegedly was smoking “wasp,” a combination of methamphetamine and crystallized bug spray. Deputies responded to a call about a naked man inside a house Monday night, WKRN reported.
Investigators said Hollis, 35, broke into the home, sat at the family dinner table and cut himself.
“This man walks in. The family is all in there, minding their own business,” Lt. Melinda Brewer told WKRN. “He is stripped naked. He says the dog is looking at him. He grabs a knife and he cuts his throat. He goes upstairs and jumps out a window, after busting his head on the glass of the front door and then he takes off running.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Longtime Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after suffering stroke
- Boy, 4, dies after treehouse collapses on him
- Temperatures to remain near freezing Thursday morning
According to Brewer, Hollis jumped on the gazebo in the family’s backyard. He ran across a field, where he was finally subdued by deputies, WKRN reported.
Investigators said Hollis admitted to smoking wasp, said Brewer, who added that the drug causes “psychotic episodes.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}